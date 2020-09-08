|
California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
A heat wave helped fuel a ferocious spate of fires, costing people their homes and so much more.
California State in the western United States
PG&E reels as investors assess its role in California wildfireState's largest utility has lost more than half its value since the Camp Fire started a week ago
CBS News
Paradise Lost: Inside California's Camp Fire60 Minutes reveals what firefighters saw as the deadliest wildfire in California history destroyed the town of Paradise
CBS News
Identifying victims of California’s deadliest wildfireNew DNA technology is accelerating the process of identifying victims of California’s deadliest wildfire. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS
CBS News
California kids return to school for the first time since devastating wildfiresNearly 5,000 displaced students went to a class in other buildings because their schools were damaged, destroyed or inaccessible
CBS News
