California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated

State's largest utility has lost more than half its value since the Camp Fire started a week ago

60 Minutes reveals what firefighters saw as the deadliest wildfire in California history destroyed the town of Paradise

New DNA technology is accelerating the process of identifying victims of California’s deadliest wildfire. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS

Nearly 5,000 displaced students went to a class in other buildings because their schools were damaged, destroyed or inaccessible

No Good Deed? California Firefighters Beg Residents To Stop 'Helping'



With hundreds of fires blazing across California, firefighters are strapped for both resources and manpower. In response, residents have organized to put out flames themselves in a large swath of land.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Wildfire evacuees forced to leave their homes face new dangers from pandemic



Two of the largest wildfires in state history have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes in Northern California. Credit: KTXL Duration: 02:00 Published 2 weeks ago