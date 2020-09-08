Trump and Biden spar over coronavirus vaccine push

CM Kejriwal ensures pucca houses to all dwellers after SC's decision to demolish 48,000 shanties



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Supreme Courts' decision to demolish 48,000 shanties assured pucca houses for dwellers along-side railway tracks in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal said, "I will ensure 'pucca houses' for dwellers of about 48,000 shanties along-side railway tracks in Delhi that, as per a Supreme Court order, have to be demolished. The houses will be provided within 5-km radius of the place where shanties exist."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970