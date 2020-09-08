|
Trump and Biden spar over coronavirus vaccine push
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he would want to hear from scientists, not just President Trump, about the safety of any potential coronavirus vaccine. President Trump says Biden's comments "undermine science." CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with more on that plus the latest pushback over a report in "The Atlantic" that the president disparaged soldiers killed in combat, and the president's plans to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump appears to contradict earlier remarks on killing Syria's leaderPresident tells Fox & Friends he wanted to target Bashar Assad, but Jim Mattis "didn't want to." Two years ago he said it was "never even contemplated."
CBS News
President Trump Confronted by Black Voters Over Medical Care, Race at Town HallPresident Trump got grilled by voters who identify as undecided, and it was a far cry from his rallies as several of them held his feet to the fire on issues..
TMZ.com
After Biden plays ‘Despacito’ at an event, Trump shares a doctored video replacing it with an anti-police song.
NYTimes.com
The Trump campaign is touting its anti-abortion agenda. Here's what's at stakeTrump once publicly supported the right to have an abortion. But as president, he's made limiting access a signature issue.
USATODAY.com
Trump attacks Biden on coronavirus mask mandates. But Biden doesn't hold public officeWhen asked why he didn't support a national mask mandate, Trump said it was a better question for Biden, who called for one and "never did it."
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:03Published
Trump tweets doctored video of Biden, prompting flag by TwitterThe doctored video retweeted by Mr. Trump has been viewed more than 2.6 million times.
CBS News
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Florida for Latino voteOn the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went down to Florida in an attempt to help secure the Latino vote in..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Dispute over candidates delays Pennsylvania's mail-in ballotsBallots in Pennsylvania should have been mailed out on Monday, but legal issues have delayed the process. Democrats in the state are fighting to get the Green..
CBS News
Newcomer Witzke wins GOP US Senate primary in DelawareWitzke will challenge incumbent Sen. Chris Coons, who won the Democratic primary.
CBS News
Is Trump’s Hatred Toward Hillary Clinton Endangering Americans, Mainly 9/11 First Responders?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “Hatred is the coward’s revenge for being intimidated.” -George Bernard Shaw Donald Trump may be out of time..
WorldNews
Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:12Published
Paula Reid American journalist
Israel signs diplomatic accord with Arab nations at White HousePresident Trump called Israel's normalization of ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates the beginning of a new era in the region. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News
Biden calls Trump a "climate arsonist" amid historic wildfiresThe growing number of wildfires has been linked to global warming, but President Trump disputes the science and instead blames poor state management of the..
CBS News
Trump speaks at 9/11 ceremony in Shanksville, PennsylvaniaPresident Trump delivered a speech in Pennsylvania today honoring the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks. CBS News White House correspondent Paula..
CBS News
President Trump pushes back on recordings about downplaying coronavirus: "I didn't lie"President Trump is denying that he lied about COVID-19 to the public, despite being heard on recordings obtained by the Washington Post admitting the severity of..
CBS News
Trump defends his comments downplaying coronavirus threatPresident Trump is standing by his decision to downplay the threat of the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, saying he was trying to avoid panic. CBS..
CBS News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
SC halts TV show 'vilifying' minoritiesStopping further telecast of a TV programme allegedly insinuating that Muslims were attempting to infiltrate the civil services, the Supreme Court said as the..
IndiaTimes
CM Kejriwal ensures pucca houses to all dwellers after SC's decision to demolish 48,000 shanties
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
Former civil servants move SC against Sudershan TV showSeven former civil servants have moved the Supreme Court to become parties to a pending plea seeking stay of telecast of Sudarshan TV's 'Bindas Bol' programme on..
IndiaTimes
Delhi slum eviction: 48,000 slums won't be removed along rail tracks till final decision, Centre tells SCThe Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that for the time being there will be no removal of 48,000 slums along the railway tracks in Delhi till a..
DNA
The Atlantic Magazine and multi-platform publisher based in Washington, D.C.
Trump's stunning split with America's military leaders(CNN)President Trump loves the pomp of the military. He went to a military-style boarding school in New York, he has always pined for a big Kremlin-style..
WorldNews
Tropical trouble for the Carolinas? Forecasters eye system in the AtlanticA tropical disturbance about 300 miles southwest of Bermuda could become a tropical depression as it moves northwest over the Atlantic this week.
USATODAY.com
Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this