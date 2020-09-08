Global  
 

Trump and Biden spar over coronavirus vaccine push

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he would want to hear from scientists, not just President Trump, about the safety of any potential coronavirus vaccine. President Trump says Biden's comments "undermine science." CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with more on that plus the latest pushback over a report in "The Atlantic" that the president disparaged soldiers killed in combat, and the president's plans to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees.
0
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump May Attempt To Use An Early Coronavirus Vaccine To Boost Election

Trump May Attempt To Use An Early Coronavirus Vaccine To Boost Election 00:37

 Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the United States, one huge question looms: Whether or not Americans would accept a potential vaccine has lingered over everything. First, there was the concern that the anti-vaxxer movement might dissuade people. More recently, the worry has been that...

Trump appears to contradict earlier remarks on killing Syria's leader

 President tells Fox & Friends he wanted to target Bashar Assad, but Jim Mattis "didn't want to." Two years ago he said it was "never even contemplated."
CBS News

President Trump Confronted by Black Voters Over Medical Care, Race at Town Hall

 President Trump got grilled by voters who identify as undecided, and it was a far cry from his rallies as several of them held his feet to the fire on issues..
TMZ.com

The Trump campaign is touting its anti-abortion agenda. Here's what's at stake

 Trump once publicly supported the right to have an abortion. But as president, he's made limiting access a signature issue.
USATODAY.com

Trump attacks Biden on coronavirus mask mandates. But Biden doesn't hold public office

 When asked why he didn't support a national mask mandate, Trump said it was a better question for Biden, who called for one and "never did it."
USATODAY.com

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

The incursion appears to be centred around a cryptocurrency scam. The tweets, which were fake, offered to send people $2,000 for every $1,000 they sent to a bitcoin address.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:03Published

Trump tweets doctored video of Biden, prompting flag by Twitter

 The doctored video retweeted by Mr. Trump has been viewed more than 2.6 million times.
CBS News

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Florida for Latino vote

 On the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went down to Florida in an attempt to help secure the Latino vote in..
CBS News

Dispute over candidates delays Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots

 Ballots in Pennsylvania should have been mailed out on Monday, but legal issues have delayed the process. Democrats in the state are fighting to get the Green..
CBS News

Newcomer Witzke wins GOP US Senate primary in Delaware

 Witzke will challenge incumbent Sen. Chris Coons, who won the Democratic primary.
CBS News

Is Trump’s Hatred Toward Hillary Clinton Endangering Americans, Mainly 9/11 First Responders?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “Hatred is the coward’s revenge for being intimidated.” -George Bernard Shaw Donald Trump may be out of time..
WorldNews
Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters [Video]

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

Israel signs diplomatic accord with Arab nations at White House

 President Trump called Israel's normalization of ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates the beginning of a new era in the region. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

Biden calls Trump a "climate arsonist" amid historic wildfires

 The growing number of wildfires has been linked to global warming, but President Trump disputes the science and instead blames poor state management of the..
CBS News

Trump speaks at 9/11 ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania

 President Trump delivered a speech in Pennsylvania today honoring the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks. CBS News White House correspondent Paula..
CBS News

President Trump pushes back on recordings about downplaying coronavirus: "I didn't lie"

 President Trump is denying that he lied about COVID-19 to the public, despite being heard on recordings obtained by the Washington Post admitting the severity of..
CBS News

Trump defends his comments downplaying coronavirus threat

 President Trump is standing by his decision to downplay the threat of the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, saying he was trying to avoid panic. CBS..
CBS News

SC halts TV show 'vilifying' minorities

 Stopping further telecast of a TV programme allegedly insinuating that Muslims were attempting to infiltrate the civil services, the Supreme Court said as the..
IndiaTimes
CM Kejriwal ensures pucca houses to all dwellers after SC's decision to demolish 48,000 shanties [Video]

CM Kejriwal ensures pucca houses to all dwellers after SC's decision to demolish 48,000 shanties

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Supreme Courts' decision to demolish 48,000 shanties assured pucca houses for dwellers along-side railway tracks in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal said, "I will ensure 'pucca houses' for dwellers of about 48,000 shanties along-side railway tracks in Delhi that, as per a Supreme Court order, have to be demolished. The houses will be provided within 5-km radius of the place where shanties exist."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Former civil servants move SC against Sudershan TV show

 Seven former civil servants have moved the Supreme Court to become parties to a pending plea seeking stay of telecast of Sudarshan TV's 'Bindas Bol' programme on..
IndiaTimes

Delhi slum eviction: 48,000 slums won't be removed along rail tracks till final decision, Centre tells SC

 The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that for the time being there will be no removal of 48,000 slums along the railway tracks in Delhi till a..
DNA

Trump's stunning split with America's military leaders

 (CNN)President Trump loves the pomp of the military. He went to a military-style boarding school in New York, he has always pined for a big Kremlin-style..
WorldNews

Tropical trouble for the Carolinas? Forecasters eye system in the Atlantic

 A tropical disturbance about 300 miles southwest of Bermuda could become a tropical depression as it moves northwest over the Atlantic this week.
USATODAY.com
Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam [Video]

Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam

Throughout his administration, President Donald Trump has typically managed to shrug off various scandals, investigations, and impeachment proceedings. But according to CNN, Trump was visibly distressed this weekend over a particular story published in The Atlantic. It alleged that he privately disparaged the war dead and wounded, calling them 'losers' and 'suckers.' Trump's angry reaction first triggered a massive pushback effort beginning Thursday night.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

