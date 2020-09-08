Global  
 

Crews struggle to contain record-breaking wildfires in California

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Massive wildfires continued to ravage California over the holiday weekend, forcing thousands from their homes and leaving many others without power. This year's fire season has officially set a devastating record: more than 2 million acres have burned. CBS News' Elise Preston rounds up the latest, and KCBS-TV's Kara Finnstrom joins CBSN with more on the Bobcat Fire in Southern California.
News video: California Wildfires Midday Roundup

California Wildfires Midday Roundup 02:55

 From dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)

