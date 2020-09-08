|
Crews struggle to contain record-breaking wildfires in California
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Massive wildfires continued to ravage California over the holiday weekend, forcing thousands from their homes and leaving many others without power. This year's fire season has officially set a devastating record: more than 2 million acres have burned. CBS News' Elise Preston rounds up the latest, and KCBS-TV's Kara Finnstrom joins CBSN with more on the Bobcat Fire in Southern California.
