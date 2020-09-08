Global  
 

"Tenet" grosses $20 million in opening weekend

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The flick, which cost $200 million to make and at least $100 million to market, grossed $20.2 million last weekend.
Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend [Video]

Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend

Tenet, the new thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, has had a successful theatrical debut despite coronavirus restrictions and it has been reported that the film took in $53 million..

In a Big Box-Office Test, ‘Tenet’ Grosses $20 Million

 Normally, a Christopher Nolan film would bring in $50 million in North America during an opening weekend. But moviegoing is not normal these days.
'Tenet' Brings in $53 Million Overseas on Opening Weekend at Box Office

 Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is debuting big! The film launched internationally over the weekend, and brought in $53 million, via Variety. “The sci-fi epic,...
‘Tenet’ $53 Million Opening Gives Theater Owners Hope, Plus 3 More Takeaways From This Weekend’s Box Office

 Director Christopher Nolan has been a champion of movie theaters, vowing to use his latest film, “Tenet,” to help them in the midst of a pandemic-fueled...
