Wild temperature drop: September snowstorm wallops Denver, a day after temps in the 90s

Welcome Back: 2-Time Escaped Convict Nabbed After 46 Years On The Lam



An escaped convict shot and wounded a rookie Denver police officer in October of 1971. He was caught and convicted in 1973, but escaped from prison again the following year. Newser reports his second escape began a 46-year life on the run, which finally came to an end Wednesday with his arrest in Española, New Mexico. That's where Luis Archuleta had been living under the name Ramon Montoya, at the home he shared with his wife.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970