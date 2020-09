Delaware Online Gov. John Carney gave his weekly coronavirus update Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the replay here. https://t.co/dsQywHU1e5 44 minutes ago PulpNews Crime Watch live: Gov. #John #Carney gives weekly update on COVID-19 response in #Delaware - Sep 1 @ 2:26 PM ET [video on… https://t.co/oGdAx1v4JW 1 week ago Denise M Dechene🌅 RT @delawareonline: Delaware Gov. John Carney will hold his weekly update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday. You can watch it… 1 week ago Delaware Online Delaware Gov. John Carney will hold his weekly update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday. You can watch… https://t.co/sX2t4uKyWh 1 week ago