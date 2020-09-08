|
Colorado gets unusual September snowfall after record-breaking heat wave
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss how climate change is factoring into wild weather in the Western U.S., including in Colorado, where snow is in the forecast just days after a record-breaking heat wave.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colorado State in the western United States
Crazy Weather in Colorado: Roasting Yesterday, Snowing TodayTemperatures plunged more than 50 degrees overnight as an Arctic air mass drove into the Denver area, bringing a very early winter snowstorm on Tuesday.
NYTimes.com
Wildfires Live Updates: A California Rescue Mission; Homes Burn in Washington StateExtreme weather is battering the Western United States, with fires raging along the Pacific Coast and snow falling in Colorado.
NYTimes.com
A heat wave and snowstorm will hit the western part of the country next weekA record-breaking heat wave is expected in California, where firefighters are battling three of the state's worst fires ever. Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles..
CBS News
California Will Be Dangerously Hot This WeekendRecord-breaking temperatures are expected across the western United States. They might be followed by wind that could worsen fires in California, or storms that..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this