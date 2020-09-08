Global  
 

Colorado gets unusual September snowfall after record-breaking heat wave

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss how climate change is factoring into wild weather in the Western U.S., including in Colorado, where snow is in the forecast just days after a record-breaking heat wave.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Record heat Sunday, to snow & cold Tuesday

Record heat Sunday, to snow & cold Tuesday 03:02

 Sunday morning forecast 9/6/20

