Georgia probes double voting in primary election

Goat clambers into patrol car and munches on police paperwork



A US sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicleto find an eager new would-be driver – a goat. The Douglas County deputy wasserving the documents near Douglasville in Georgia when she heard something inher patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970