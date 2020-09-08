Global  
 

Georgia probes double voting in primary election

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Georgia's top elections official said Tuesday that his office has identified about 1,000 cases of double voting in the June primary election – a felony he's determined to see prosecuted. (Sept. 8)
 
