|
TikTok struggles to stop the spread of viral suicide video
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Some users have hidden the disturbing video within seemingly harmless content — so you may want to avoid TikTok altogether.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
TikTok Video-sharing application
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe encourage fans to vote with TikTok dance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:36Published
TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clipsLONDON — TikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users who keep trying to spread the clips on the..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this