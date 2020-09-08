Global  
 

TikTok struggles to stop the spread of viral suicide video

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Some users have hidden the disturbing video within seemingly harmless content — so you may want to avoid TikTok altogether.
TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips

 LONDON — TikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users who keep trying to spread the clips on the..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

TikTok working to remove suicide video clips

 TikTok says it is working to remove videos of a man taking his own life and is banning users who try to share the clip on the platform.
Belfast Telegraph

TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

 Since Sunday evening, TikTok has been trying to stop the spread of a graphic video showing a man committing suicide with a gun (via The Verge). The clip opens...
engadget

TikTok Struggles to Remove Disturbing Suicide Video Users Keep Posting on Platform

TikTok Struggles to Remove Disturbing Suicide Video Users Keep Posting on Platform The video of a man who livestreamed his suicide on Facebook Live last month has spread to TikTok, where children have reportedly been exposed to the graphic clip...
Mediaite


