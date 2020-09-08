Global  
 

Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The chief of police in Rochester, New York, and several of his top officers have suddenly stepped down following the death of Daniel Prude earlier this year. Jericka Duncan reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death

Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death 00:31

 The mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.

Rochester police leader retires after Prude's death

 The top police leader in Rochester, New York, announced his retirement Tuesday amid nightly protests over the city's handling of the suffocation death of Daniel..
USATODAY.com

Rochester Police Command Staff Retiring Amid Daniel Prude Deadly Arrest

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren just shockingly announced the city's entire police department's command staff -- including the Chief -- are retiring on the heels..
TMZ.com

Daniel Prude death: Rochester police leaders step down

 Rochester's police chief says he will not sit by while critics "attempt to destroy my character."
BBC News

Rochester police chief resigns after Daniel Prude's death

 Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police put a spit hood over his head and shoved his face into the ground for more than three minutes.
CBS News

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall [Video]

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published

Protesting in Rochester continues, demanding justice for Daniel Prude

 Emotions are still running high in Rochester, New York, where Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with police in March. Angry but peaceful protesters marched..
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 7 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 7th: Over 200 rescued from California wildfire; Protests in Rochester, NY; India has second-most coronavirus cases of any..
USATODAY.com

Data shows Black children are arrested more often as the call for police-free schools grows

 According to federal reports, law enforcement agencies arrested an estimated 728,000 students in 2018. In "CBS This Morning's" School Matters series, Jericka..
CBS News

Rochester officers in Daniel Prude arrest followed training, police union president says

 The officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were following their training when they put a "spit hood" over his head..
CBS News

Police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude suspended as Rochester protests continue

 Protests rocked the city of Rochester, New York for a second straight night following the release of body camera video showing police placing a spit hood over a..
CBS News

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest [Video]

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest

Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Man hooded by police dies from asphyxiation [Video]

Man hooded by police dies from asphyxiation

Naked, hooded, and pinned to the road under the snow, this is how Daniel Prude was killed by police in March.

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:16Published
More Protests In Rochester, N.Y. Over Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

More Protests In Rochester, N.Y. Over Daniel Prude's Death

The Chicago man died in police custody in Rochester in March.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:56Published

Rochester police leader retires after Prude's death

 The top police leader in Rochester, New York, announced his retirement Tuesday amid nightly protests over the city's handling of the suffocation death of Daniel...
Will police be charged in Daniel Prude's death? This evidence may be the deciding factor

 Video of Daniel Prude's restraint and subsequent autopsy likely will be the centerpiece of decisions about whether officers will be charged.  
Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died

Daniel Prude's daughter says her dad was not the animal officers treated him like before he died (CNN)Daniel Prude was treated like an animal and murdered by officers who should have protected him, said relatives of the Black man who died after he was pinned...
