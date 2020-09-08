|
Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The chief of police in Rochester, New York, and several of his top officers have suddenly stepped down following the death of Daniel Prude earlier this year. Jericka Duncan reports.
