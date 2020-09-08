Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds rescued as raging California wildfires decimate towns

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Military helicopters airlifted dozens more people to safety on Tuesday as the Creek Fire and several other California wildfires continue burning. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: California Wildfires Midday Roundup

California Wildfires Midday Roundup 02:55

 From dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Representative Ro Khanna on "The Takeout" — 5/8/20

 Congressman Ro Khanna joins Major to talk about a whistleblower complaint about Jared Kushner, California's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joe Biden's..
CBS News

Representative Karen Bass on “The Takeout” - 6/5/2020

 California Congresswoman Karen Bass joins Major to talk about her draft legislation to hold police accountable in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and how..
CBS News

Dozens more rescued from California wildfire

 People had been trapped from the out-of-control wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Forest in central California.
CBS News

In CA: Wildfires continue and the air quality suffers

 Officials say thick, smoky skies in Southern California are likely to remain for days. Plus: Gender reveal blamed for El Dorado fire, the L.A. Rams will play in..
USATODAY.com

Floyd Mayweather Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez Shot Dead on Labor Day

 Boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez -- who signed with Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team in 2016 -- was shot and killed on Labor Day, officials confirm. The..
TMZ.com

Jonathan Vigliotti American news presenter

Military pilots attempt to rescue hikers and campers near Fresno, California

 Military pilots tried to rescue dozens of stranded hikers and campers near Fresno, California, but heavy smoke from the Creek Fire stopped them. The fire has..
CBS News

Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat wave

 Firefighters are working to get a handle on several wildfires in California, including one that is burning out of control in the town of Big Creek amid the..
CBS News

Helicopter rescues 200 trapped by fast-moving California wildfire

 Labor Day weekend turned dangerous after campers in California had to be rescued by a helicopter from a fast-moving wildfire. Jonathan Vigliotti spoke to one..
CBS News

California's Creek Fire forces evacuations and burns thousands of acres

 The Creek Fire has burned at least 46,000 acres. It's just one of three major fires burning in California, all with no containment. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

California National Guard Rescues Nearly 100 People From Raging Creek Fire [Video]

California National Guard Rescues Nearly 100 People From Raging Creek Fire

CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the rescue efforts.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published
Gov. Newsom California update on wildfires and COVID-19 [Video]

Gov. Newsom California update on wildfires and COVID-19

Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the California wildfires and COVID-19.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:18Published
Helicopter Rescues Resume For People Trapped By California Creek Fire [Video]

Helicopter Rescues Resume For People Trapped By California Creek Fire

More rescues by helicopter were underway Tuesday morning for Sierra National Forest visitors trapped by the fast-moving Creek Fire in California, a state where numerous wildfires are raging and..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Military rescues 35 as California's Creek Fire rages

 In a heroic effort, military helicopter pilots rescued dozens of Northern California hikers trapped amid the inferno-like flames of Fresno's devastating Creek...
FOXNews.com

Crews Battle California's Creek Fire During Massive Rescue Operation

 Labor Day weekend did not unfold the way some people in had hoped.Hundreds of people were airlifted to safety after a wildfire trapped them in a camping area in...
NPR

Massive Rescue Operation Underway As Crews Battle California's Creek Fire

 An estimated 45,000 acres are burning in Fresno County, where more than 200 people were rescued overnight, as military helicopters plucked the stranded from a...
NPR Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com

Tweets about this