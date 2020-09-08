|
Hundreds rescued as raging California wildfires decimate towns
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Military helicopters airlifted dozens more people to safety on Tuesday as the Creek Fire and several other California wildfires continue burning. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
