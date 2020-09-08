|
Drugmakers sign safety pledge amid race to develop coronavirus vaccine
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The CEOs of nine drugmakers vowed not to seek approval for coronavirus vaccines until they're proved safe and effective. Adriana Diaz has the details.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Adriana Diaz (journalist) American model and journalist
Discovery sheds light on the earliest days of filmmakingA recent discovery is shedding light on the earliest days of filmmaking. One woman painstakingly restoring early silent films at the Chicago Film Archives found..
CBS News
Chicago teens team up with NFL player to turn neighborhood liquor store into a fresh food marketIn the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union, Adriana Diaz reports on a group of Chicago teenagers who turned frustration and anger into action. They..
CBS News
Long-lost silent film from 1920s discovered in Illinois basement"The First Degree," a 1923 Midwestern murder mystery silent film that was thought to be lost forever, was recently discovered in a basement in Peoria, Illinois...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this