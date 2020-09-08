Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drugmakers sign safety pledge amid race to develop coronavirus vaccine

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The CEOs of nine drugmakers vowed not to seek approval for coronavirus vaccines until they're proved safe and effective. Adriana Diaz has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Adriana Diaz (journalist) American model and journalist

Discovery sheds light on the earliest days of filmmaking

 A recent discovery is shedding light on the earliest days of filmmaking. One woman painstakingly restoring early silent films at the Chicago Film Archives found..
CBS News

Chicago teens team up with NFL player to turn neighborhood liquor store into a fresh food market

 In the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union, Adriana Diaz reports on a group of Chicago teenagers who turned frustration and anger into action. They..
CBS News

Long-lost silent film from 1920s discovered in Illinois basement

 "The First Degree," a 1923 Midwestern murder mystery silent film that was thought to be lost forever, was recently discovered in a basement in Peoria, Illinois...
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Novavax, Other Pharmaceutical Groups Pledge Safety In Development Of Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Novavax, Other Pharmaceutical Groups Pledge Safety In Development Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Novavax, Other Pharmaceutical Groups Pledge Safety In Development Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published
Drugmakers pledge to keep vaccine trials ethical [Video]

Drugmakers pledge to keep vaccine trials ethical

In an extraordinary move, the top executives of nine drugmakers are promising they'll be safe and effective. Today, the drugmakers' chief executives say they'll maintain the highest ethical and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine [Video]

McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this

Zaranyzerak

🦇💀🎃 𝒁𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒛𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒌 🎃💀🦇 I really want to see this. documentary about long lost silent film footage found frozen in permafrost under Dawson… https://t.co/sqRB865RVz 2 days ago

MT_Cassidy

Mckenzie Cassidy RT @JimmyHemphill: ICYMI, Tuesday night's CBS EVENING NEWS story on the discovery of the thought to be lost silent film THE FIRST DEGREE, w… 2 days ago

4MEDLEN

Matt Hartley Jr. well this is amazing because a silent film from nearly 100 years ago was recently discovered in #Illinois basement🤯 https://t.co/0eu6Aor2Hh 3 days ago

SparseCinema

Rosie Rowan Taylor RT @willmckinley: THE FIRST DEGREE (1923) — a lost #SilentFilm — has been found in collection housed for decades in basement in Peoria, Ill… 3 days ago

plumfigged

Danielle Evans RT @UpsideStories: "In the film world, this is a pretty big deal," said Babler. "There's a lot of folklore about lost films. It's, there's… 3 days ago

bromf3

bromf RT @PatPadua: "The First Degree," a long-lost silent film, discovered in Illinois basement - CBS News ht ⁦@DoctorSchlock⁩ https://t.co/kDz… 4 days ago