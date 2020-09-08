Global  
 

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to End in 2021

The Wrap Tuesday, 8 September 2020
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ to End in 2021“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will end with its 2021 season, E! and the Kardashian family announced on Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the family said in a statement posted to Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.”

The news comes ahead of the show’s 19th season, which is set to premiere on Thursday, Sept. 17. The 20th and final season will air in early 2021.

Since its debut in 2007, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has become one of the longest-running reality TV series in history and E!’s top-rated program. The series documented the lives of sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, along with half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner.

In total, the series spawned 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons,” “Khloe and Lamar,” “Sex with Brody,” “I Am Cait,” “DASH Dolls,” “Life of Kylie,” “Rob & Chyna,” “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” and “Flip It Like Disick.”

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” said an E! spokesperson. “Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.  It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”

*Also Read:* Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Real Physical Fight With Kourtney on 'KUWTK' (Video)

Read the Kardashians’ full statement below.

To our amazing fans -

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives.

Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

We love you!

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, Kylie and Scott

