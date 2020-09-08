Global  
 

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer Finds the Crew In the Next Millennium – Without the Federation (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3 Trailer Finds the Crew In the Next Millennium – Without the Federation (Video)CBS All Access dropped the trailer for its long-awaited third season of "Star Trek: Discovery" on Tuesday during CBS All Access' virtual Star Trek Day celebration. 

You can watch the trailer — which sees the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery flung nearly a millennium (930 years to be exact) into the future. — in the video above.

Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finds herself stranded from her crewmates after leading the Discovery on a one-way trip through a wormhole in the second season finale.

She’s not alone though, as she encounters a man named Booker (David Ajala) who tells her the United Federation of Planets has collapsed after “The Burn,” or as he describes it, “the day the galaxy took a hard left.”

*Also Read:* 'Star Trek: Discovery' Adds Non-Binary and Transgender Characters for Season 3

The trailer also shows the Discovery crash landing on an icy planet. Eventually, Burnham reunites with her ship with Booker in tow.

“Discovery” stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and newcomer Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), with Yeoh and Tig Notaro (Jett Reno) in guest roles.

“Star Trek: Discovery” is adding the first non-binary and transgender characters in the franchise’s vast, decades-long history. Blu del Barrio will portray the non-binary character Adira, described as highly intelligent with confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years. The first transgender character is Gray, portrayed by Ian Alexander. Gray is empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn. Adira and Gray are seen holding hands in the new trailer.

The third season debuts on Oct. 15.

Lawrence Yee contributed to this report.

News video: Star Trek Lower Decks S01E06 Terminal Provocations

Star Trek Lower Decks S01E06 Terminal Provocations 00:30

 Star Trek Lower Decks 1x06 Terminal Provocations - Next on season 1 episode 6 - Plot synopsis: The lovable, but awkward, Ensign Fletcher makes work difficult for Mariner and Boimler. Rutherford introduces Tendi to a holodeck training program he created.

