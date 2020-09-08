Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Kaepernick Added to ‘Madden NFL 21’ as a Free Agent QB

The Wrap Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick Added to ‘Madden NFL 21’ as a Free Agent QBColin Kaepernick is still without an NFL job, four years after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has at least returned to the virtual football field.

EA’s popular video game, “Madden NFL,” announced Tuesday that Kaepernick will be available as a free agent for users to add to their teams on this year’s edition, “Madden NFL 21.” It’s the first time Kaepernick has been available as a player since 2016, the last time he stepped foot on an actual football field.

Colin Kaepernick will be available to users in Play Now and Franchise mode.

*Also Read:* Roger Goodell Says 'I Wish We Had Listened Earlier' to Colin Kaepernick Over Kneeling During Anthem

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA Sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game,” EA said in a statement. “We’ve had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes.”



pic.twitter.com/R2agq5B64p

— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) September 8, 2020



“Knowing that our EA Sports experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make ‘Madden NFL’ a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible,” EA continued.

Despite the league’s reversal on its stance for players’ protesting during the anthem — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell now very much supports it and admits the league “got it wrong” four years ago — Colin Kaepernick is no closer to an NFL contract, with no teams showing any interest on the eve of the 2020 season.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Fox Sports 'Will Not Include' Thom Brennaman in NFL Schedule Following 'Abhorrent' Slur on Hot Mic

Former NFL Star Brandon Marshall Joins 'First Things First' as FS1 Show Shifts to Panel Format

Deion Sanders Joins Barstool Sports After NFL Network Departure
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: EA Sports Adds Colin Kaepernick to 'Madden NFL 21'

EA Sports Adds Colin Kaepernick to 'Madden NFL 21' 01:21

 Colin Kaepernick is now available to play in 'Madden NFL 21,' EA Sports announced on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame [Video]

Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sports Pulse: A fan took matters into his own hands and nominated Colin Kaepernick for the Hall of Fame

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:05Published
Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick take a knee in new photo [Video]

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick take a knee in new photo

The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo [Video]

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant." Dre's history with the word goes back to a 2017 HBO documentary about..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter Activist and Free Agent Colin Kaepernick Added To Madden NFL 21

 NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick is going to get his shot. The publicized Black Lives Matter activist is finally returning to Madden 21 as a playable character...
SOHH Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPRTMZ.com

Tweets about this

NDBlanchard

justme RT @dhookstead: Madden has added Colin Kaepernick to the newest version of the game, and he's rated higher than former NFL MVP Cam Newton a… 4 minutes ago

Wavysoles

Wavy Papi 💭 RT @ComplexSports: Madden 21 has added Colin Kaepernick back into the game. He's an 81 overall, the 15th best quarterback in the game. 👀 M… 5 minutes ago

BellaDawn01527

Bella Dawn RT @TMZ: Colin Kaepernick Added to Madden '21 Video Game, Rated Higher Than Cam Newton https://t.co/xRNOCdNnmX 11 minutes ago

shrine21

Robert Schreiner RT @Steel_Faithful: Colin Kaepernick has been added to Madden 21 and has been given an 81 overall rating, which is the same rating that Big… 15 minutes ago

brahsumatra

brahsumatra RT @sethweathers: Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL Team Madden Games owner (EA Sports) added him to their video game any way These peopl… 18 minutes ago

13WHAM

13WHAM Colin Kaepernick now playable in 'Madden NFL 21’ https://t.co/tPoYfTjWzU 26 minutes ago

SlimJim2123

SlimJim RT @BSO: Twitter Reacts to EA Announcing They Have Added Colin Kaepernick to Madden 21 After Blackballing Him From The Game for Years and E… 32 minutes ago

xbox_newsflash

xbox news Madden 21 Adds Colin Kaepernick as a Top Free Agent: EA Sports announced that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaeper… https://t.co/GTDMEQAaWS 33 minutes ago