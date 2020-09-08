Lupita Nyong’o Calls Chadwick Boseman ‘Ageless’ and a ‘Powerful Presence’ in Tribute Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

More than a week removed from Chadwick Boseman’s death, Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star, saying that thinking of his passing is still a “punch to the gut every morning,” but called him “ageless” and a “quiet, powerful presence” in her short time knowing him.



Nyong’o said of her on-screen love-interest Boseman, who died last month at age 43 after suffering from colon cancer for four years, that he always put in the work on set, would never complain and helped to create an ego-free environment.



“His large hands would descend on my shoulders and give them a squeeze that relieved me of the tensions I did not realize I was holding. Chadwick’s hands were storng enough to carry the weight of the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it,” Nyong’o wrote. “I think he understood the power of words and chose to manifest power through his word. He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break. And he used it tell some regrettably lame dad jokes.”



*Also Read:* Watch Letitia Wright's Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Video)



Nyong’o similarly praised Boseman’s ability to do his own stunts, drum at his own parties and even how he mastered martial arts. And she further celebrated his conviction to take films and champion stories that were meaningful, saying that she wanted to be better and “more purposeful” when she was around him.



“He was fueled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something,” she said. “We are all charged by his work as a result, by his presence in our lives. His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come. He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his.”



Check out Nyong'o's full post from Tuesday on Twitter below and here.







For the beloved #ChadwickBoseman. #TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime pic.twitter.com/PZ6opeoYUl



— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) September 8, 2020







