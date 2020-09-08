‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Premiere Will Be a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ’50 First Dates’ Reunion Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

“The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres next Monday with an episode that packs in two big reunions for its host; Drew Barrymore’s first guests on her nationally syndicated daytime talk show will be her fellow “Charlie’s Angels” angels, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, and her longtime friend and “50 First Dates” co-star Adam Sandler.



The rest of the Week 1 roster for Drew’s show includes guests like Reese Witherspoon, Billy Eichner, Jane Fonda, Gabrielle Union, Christian Siriano, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks and Billy Porter, among others.



If you can’t wait till next week to get your Drew fix, you can check out “The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show,” which launches its first part today at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube. The docuseries “takes viewers behind the scenes and shares an honest, raw and emotional look at the making of a daytime show shining a light on this extraordinary journey during an unprecedented time,” per CBS Television Distribution.



*Also Read:* Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)



Here’s the full rundown of guests for the first week of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” with descriptions in the talk show’s own words:



“The Drew Barrymore Show” kicks-off Monday, September 14th with a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion with guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu reuniting with host Drew Barrymore, nearly 20 years since the blockbuster film premiered. Drew also reunites with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler. Plus, Drew has a big surprise in store for a deserving family of essential workers in one of the show’s signature segments, “Designed by Drew.”



On Tuesday, September 15th Drew is joined by Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Billy Eichner, who plays a rousing new round of “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” a skit from the comedian’s Emmy-nominated show. Plus, Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James, the team behind the upbeat, empowering and important new picture book, “I Am Every Good Thing,” join Drew for an inspiring conversation.



On Wednesday, September 16th two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda stops by to discuss her new book on climate change and shares actions everyone can take to create positive change. Drew also teams up with actress Gabrielle Union to help surprise a struggling small business owner who is literally changing the lives of others one wig at a time. Plus, a quarantine fashion show with fashion designer Christian Siriano.



*Also Read:* Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)



On Thursday, September 17th Drew is joined by Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and new “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks, who teaches Drew the art of “smizing.” Plus, Drew is continuing the Share The Mic Now campaign in another recurring signature segment, “Share The Mic with Luvvie,” where movement co-founder Luvvie Ajayi Jones spotlights amazing black women.



The week wraps up on Friday, September 18th with Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter singing a beautiful rendition of a classic. Then, meet the mom behind the emotional photo that went viral of her son frustrated and overwhelmed on his first day of virtual kindergarten and the extra big surprise Drew has in store for her family. Plus, Drew sends viewers into the weekend with a curated list of her favorite picks in another signature segment, “The Weekender.”



