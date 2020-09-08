Global  
 

Derek Hough Returns to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Judge

The Wrap Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Derek Hough Returns to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a JudgeDerek Hough is returning to “Dancing With the Stars” — this time, however, he’ll be a judge.

The six-time Mirrorball champion dancer will take Len Goodman’s seat beside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the ABC dancing competition’s upcoming 29th season.

“In light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK,” “Dancing With the Stars” said in a statement on Tuesday.

*Also Read:* 'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Says She Isn't Changing Show - Just Bringing Some 'Spice'

“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me,” Hough said. “Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

Hough last danced on the show in Season 23, when his celebrity partner was Marilu Henner. That was back in 2016, and the duo’s sixth-place finished matched Hough’s lowest ever. Derek Hough and Shannon Elizabeth also finished in sixth place way back on Season 6, which was just his second season as a “Dancing With the Stars” pro.

He last won in Season 21, when Hough was paired with Bindi Irwin. Hough’s earlier wins include partnerships with Brooke Burke (Season 7), Nicole Scherzinger (Season 10), Jennifer Grey (Season 11), Kellie Pickler (Season 16) and Amber Riley (Season 17).

Hough had two runner-up runs, first with Shawn Johnson (Season 15) and second with Amy Purdy (Season 18).

*Also Read:* Carole Baskin Is the Longest of the Long Shots to Win Season 29 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tyra Banks has replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host of the series. She’ll also executive produce. This season, the “Stars” are Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 29 debuts Monday, Sept 14 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ABC.

