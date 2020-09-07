Ethan Is Supreme, Makeup Influencer and YouTuber, Dies at 17 Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ethan Peters, a popular YouTuber and makeup artist better known as Ethan Is Supreme, died on Sunday at age 17 in his Houston area home.



His father, Gerald, told Fox News that he suspected Ethan died of a drug overdose after finding him unresponsive in his bedroom on Sunday morning. Reps for the Harris County, Texas, medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the cause of death.



Peters first earned notoriety through a successful meme account under the moniker Betch, which he grew to 1.3 million followers before selling it for $25,000 at just 13 years old. The Texas Nnative began his career as an influencer in 2017 and by 2019 had amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube.



On Sunday, several fans and friends of Peters mourned his death on social media.



“My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one,” fellow influencer Ava Louise shared on Twitter. “I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to [sic] heartbroken to say it. Rip.”



Peters had been battling with addiction, according to Louise.







“Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared,” she posted on Sunday. “I just wish I f—ing tried harder I f—ing wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.”



Fellow internet personality Tana Mongeau also mourned Peters on Sunday, sharing an Instagram Story that read, “rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if u need anything reach out please.”



