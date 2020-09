Forrest Fenn, art dealer whose treasure sent hunters scouring the western U.S., dies at 90 Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Antiquities dealer and author Forrest Fenn, who gained fame after hiding a treasure chest filled with gold, jewels and other valuables that drove hundreds of thousands of people to search remote corners of the West has died. He was 90. 👓 View full article

