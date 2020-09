You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Resigns Effective In November



She had been criticized most recently for her handling of the George Floyd protests in downtown Dallas earlier this summer. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:15 Published 4 hours ago Havre De Grace Police Officer Philip Paciocco Charged In Bel Air Restaurant Assault, Suspended From All Police Duties



A Havre de Grace police officer is suspended after Havre de Grace Police Department officials were notified that the officer was being investigated for an assault that happened off-duty at a Bel Air.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:18 Published 6 hours ago 6 Chicago Police Officers Honored For Bravery In July Shootout



The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation on Tuesday honored six officers for their quick actions when a man handcuffed in the back of a police SUV started shooting outside the Grand-Central District.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:40 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this