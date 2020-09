You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man flung through air in freak accident takes out passerby in southern India



CCTV captured the shocking and bizarre moment a tuk-tuk driver in Bangalore was flung into the air and smashed into a pedestrian after a wire in the road got caught in traffic. The footage was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:50 Published on July 30, 2020

Tweets about this