Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter on "The Takeout" — 1/10/2020

NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change



Enes Kanter has lost his Turkish citizenship, all contact with his family andreceives weekly death threats – and all because of a tweet. When the BostonCeltics star criticised Turkey's president Recep Erdogan in 2013, his socialmedia post sparked a chain reaction that has left him stateless for threeyears and saw his father imprisoned. The 28-year-old stood up for free speechand paid a harrowing price, but has explained to the PA news agency in a wide-ranging interview how fighting injustice is more important than ever before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970