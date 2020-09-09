Global  
 

Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome on "The Takeout" — 2/28/2020

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Hawk Newsome, activist and chairman of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, explains what his organization stands for and the discusses the treatment people of color encounter across America on this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
