Oregon Senator Ron Wyden on “The Takeout” - 7/31/2020

Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden joins CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to talk about the occupation of Portland by federal troops under President Trump’s law and order campaign promise and Congress' debate on a second coronavirus stimulus package on this week’s episode of the “The Takeout with Major Garrett”
