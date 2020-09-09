Jessica Yellin on "The Takeout" - 5/17/19

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy



Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy. The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday. Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and her actor husband with their newborn. She captioned the photo; "He is perfect and we couldn't be happier". The couple are also the parents of Romeo, 2; Leonardo, who turns 4 on Saturday; Rafael, 5; and Carmen, 7.

