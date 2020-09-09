Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jessica Yellin on "The Takeout" - 5/17/19

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin joins Major Garrett to talk about her live news show on Instagram and her novel, "Savage News," on this week's episode of "The Takeout."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jessica Yellin Jessica Yellin American television anchor


Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

Kudlow says Trump "led wisely" in response to coronavirus

 White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow spoke with CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

How Woodward's book could impact the presidential election

 "These revelations bring the pandemic and all of its complications, all of its disruptions right back front and center," CBS News' Major Garrett said.
CBS News

Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”

 New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the..
CBS News

Belgian ambassador to U.S. says Belgium "deeply" regrets Iran deal withdraw

 Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Dirk Wouters tells CBS News' Major Garrett that Belgium "deeply" regrets President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States..
CBS News

Marc Short says White House didn't tell Ronny Jackson's story effectively ahead of time

 CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett interviews White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short at Bread and Chocolate in D.C., as part..
CBS News

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Facebook wellness guides on Instagram aim to prevent suicides

 San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Facebook said it will take more concrete steps against potentially harmful content along with creating new Instagram wellness guides..
WorldNews

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday

 Gov. Phil Murphy officially declared Juneteenth a state holiday during a live announcement on his Instagram account Thursday evening.
USATODAY.com
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy [Video]

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy. The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday. Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and her actor husband with their newborn. She captioned the photo; "He is perfect and we couldn't be happier". The couple are also the parents of Romeo, 2; Leonardo, who turns 4 on Saturday; Rafael, 5; and Carmen, 7.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Jussie Smollett maintains his innocence ahead of court appearance [Video]

Jussie Smollett maintains his innocence ahead of court appearance

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence regarding his ongoing criminal case with the city of Chicago during an Instagram Live chat.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this