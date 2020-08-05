Global  
 

1 killed, 2 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Chicago S-T Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Chicago Police Officers Honored After July Shootout That Left 3 Officers Wounded

Chicago Police Officers Honored After July Shootout That Left 3 Officers Wounded 02:09

 Three Chicago police officers who were wounded while taking a carjacking suspect into custody in July have recovered and were honored Tuesday.

Chicago Police on Tuesday issued a video they want you to focus on to help catch three gunmen that wounded the 12-year-old son of a Chicago firefighter in Woodlawn. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Once again, children were caught in the crossfire of gun violence of Chicago. Two boys, ages 8 and 14, were shot in two separate incidents about 30 minutes apart overnight. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

Chicago drill rapper FBG Duck was killed and two other people were wounded on Tuesday (Aug. 4) in what police are calling a targeted shooting.

