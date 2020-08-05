1 killed, 2 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video Shows Shooting That Interviewed Firefighter's 12-Year-Old Son



Chicago Police on Tuesday issued a video they want you to focus on to help catch three gunmen that wounded the 12-year-old son of a Chicago firefighter in Woodlawn. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:06 Published 3 weeks ago Two Children Wounded In Separate Shootings Overnight



Once again, children were caught in the crossfire of gun violence of Chicago. Two boys, ages 8 and 14, were shot in two separate incidents about 30 minutes apart overnight. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:37 Published on August 6, 2020 FBG Duck Killed in Chicago Shooting | Billboard News



Chicago drill rapper FBG Duck was killed and two other people were wounded on Tuesday (Aug. 4) in what police are calling a targeted shooting. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:06 Published on August 5, 2020

Tweets about this