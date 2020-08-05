1 killed, 2 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Video Shows Shooting That Interviewed Firefighter's 12-Year-Old Son
Chicago Police on Tuesday issued a video they want you to focus on to help catch three gunmen that wounded the 12-year-old son of a Chicago firefighter in Woodlawn. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Two Children Wounded In Separate Shootings Overnight
Once again, children were caught in the crossfire of gun violence of Chicago. Two boys, ages 8 and 14, were shot in two separate incidents about 30 minutes apart overnight. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.
FBG Duck Killed in Chicago Shooting | Billboard News
Chicago drill rapper FBG Duck was killed and two other people were wounded on Tuesday (Aug. 4) in what police are calling a targeted shooting.