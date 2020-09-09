|
These six Black Lives Matter murals in Kansas City may be the largest project of its kind
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
More than 1,000 volunteers hand-painted the murals Saturday which were designed by six Black artists and stretch across 2,000 feet of street.
