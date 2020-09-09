Global  
 

These six Black Lives Matter murals in Kansas City may be the largest project of its kind

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
More than 1,000 volunteers hand-painted the murals Saturday which were designed by six Black artists and stretch across 2,000 feet of street.
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter murals painted in KC

Black Lives Matter murals painted in KC 02:01

 Six Black Lives Matter murals are being painted across Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend.

