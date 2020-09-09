Global  
 

Wildfires scorch California, Oregon, Washington

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Massive wildfires are burning huge areas of California, Oregon and Washington, destroying homes, closing roads and forcing evacuations. (Sept. 9)
 
Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California [Video]

Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California

A gender reveal party hosted on Saturday morning in Yucaipa, California, is responsible for the ever-growing El Dorado Fire.

Wildfire overruns 14 firefighters in rugged California mountains

 One was critically hurt. Record-setting blazes continue to scorch the state and parts of Oregon and Washington.
AP Top Stories September 9 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 9th: Strong winds forecast to spread California fires; Wildfires in Oregon and Washington; NY state coronavirus tests..
Sen. Merkley: SCOTUS opening could flip Constitution’s original vision “on its head”

 Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, tells CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" that Trump's next Supreme Court nominee could impact an entire generation.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on "The Takeout" — 7/24/2020

 Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Major to talk about negotiations for another COVID-19 stimulus package in the House; the Trump administration's..
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters..

