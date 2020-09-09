Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Oscars, DeGeneres, Kardashians

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category; Ellen DeGeneres vows candor as clouded talk show charts its return; 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' will end in 2021. (Sept. 9)
 
Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

Ellen DeGeneres plans to talk about TV show drama in Season 18 debut [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres plans to talk about TV show drama in Season 18 debut

Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she will return to her studio and address her namesake show's summer drama on the 21st September.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Ellen DeGeneres' talk show returning amid controversy: 'Yes, we're gonna talk about it'

 Ellen DeGeneres' talk show is back and she plans to address the elephant in the room: allegations of racism, sexual harassment and workplace toxicity.
USATODAY.com
Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy [Video]

Mariah Carey was pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy

Mariah Carey has added to the drama surrounding Ellen DeGeneres by revealing that the talk show host tried to drag a pregnancy confirmation out of her after she had suffered a miscarriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Sir Ronald Harwood: Playwright and Oscar-winning screenwriter dies aged 85

 Sir Ronald, regarded as one of Britain's great post-war dramatists, died of natural causes, his agent says.
BBC News

Best picture race to get a shake-up in 2024: Academy announces new diversity and inclusion standards

 To become anointed best picture by the Academy Awards, films submitted for the category will have to meet new inclusion and diversity standards.
USATODAY.com
J.K. Simmons accidentally head-butted Lupita Nyong’o while accepting Oscar [Video]

J.K. Simmons accidentally head-butted Lupita Nyong’o while accepting Oscar

Actor J.K. Simmons accidentally head-butted Lupita Nyong’o while accepting his Oscar for Whiplash.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Czech Oscar winning director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82

 PRAGUE (AP) — Jiri Menzel, a Czech director whose 1966 movie “Closely Watched Trains” won the Academy Award for the best foreign language film has died. He..
WorldNews

