Buildings burn in Mill City as 'fire storm' hits Oregon's Marion County

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Several buildings were reportedly destroyed in wildfires that swept through Mill City, Oregon after residents were told to evacuate the region.
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Buildings ablaze after 'fire storm'

Buildings ablaze after 'fire storm' 00:27

 Buildings in the US state of Oregon were set ablaze after a fire storm swept through.

