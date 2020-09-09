|
Buildings burn in Mill City as 'fire storm' hits Oregon's Marion County
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Several buildings were reportedly destroyed in wildfires that swept through Mill City, Oregon after residents were told to evacuate the region.
Mill City, Oregon City in Oregon, United States
Oregon State of the United States of America
Strong winds threaten California and Oregon fire fightMore than a dozen wildfires are burning in California. "CBS This Morning" hears from people who had to be rescued by the military from one of the largest..
CBS News
Wildfires scorch California, Oregon, WashingtonMassive wildfires are burning huge areas of California, Oregon and Washington, destroying homes, closing roads and forcing evacuations. (Sept. 9)
USATODAY.com
Wildfire overruns 14 firefighters in rugged California mountainsOne was critically hurt. Record-setting blazes continue to scorch the state and parts of Oregon and Washington.
CBS News
AP Top Stories September 9 AHere's the latest for Wednesday September 9th: Strong winds forecast to spread California fires; Wildfires in Oregon and Washington; NY state coronavirus tests..
USATODAY.com
Marion County, Oregon U.S. county in Oregon
