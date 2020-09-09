Bay Area sky turns bright orange, some areas see 'snowing' ash
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 (
2 minutes ago) Just when Bay Area residents thought the world outside couldn't get even stranger, the sky early Wednesday glowed a bright pumpkin orange you'd expect to see on Mars.
With wildfire smoke high aloft in the atmosphere, the sky was an eerie yellow color on Tuesday, but today with more sooty air traveling above the region, the color turned an even stranger, richer hue.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Smoke from Santa Cruz fire covers bay in California
Smoke from the Santa Cruz fires covers the Monterey Bay area of California on Thursday evening (August 20).
Fires have ravaged more than 40,000 acres of land around the CZU Lightning Complex in..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this