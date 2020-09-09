Bay Area sky turns bright orange, some areas see 'snowing' ash

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BETTER TOGETHER: Local Horse Brings Joy To Isolated East Bay Seniors



Meals on Wheels Diablo Region partnered with Bright Future Farms of Walnut Creek to bring Tony the Arabian Stallion to seniors in isolation.CBSN Bay Area's Len Kiese spoke with Caitlin Sly, of Meals on.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 05:14 Published 5 days ago Smoke from Santa Cruz fire covers bay in California



