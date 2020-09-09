Global  
 

Bay Area sky turns bright orange, some areas see 'snowing' ash

SFGate Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Just when Bay Area residents thought the world outside couldn't get even stranger, the sky early Wednesday glowed a bright pumpkin orange you'd expect to see on Mars.

With wildfire smoke high aloft in the atmosphere, the sky was an eerie yellow color on Tuesday, but today with more sooty air traveling above the region, the color turned an even stranger, richer hue.
