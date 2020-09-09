Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: Major Vaccine Trial Halted Due To “Unexplained Illness”

Gothamist Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Major Vaccine Trial Halted Due To “Unexplained Illness”Social distancing decal in subway station.

A spokesperson for Astrozeneca said a “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.” [ more › ]
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Closing bell: Weak global cues drag down equity indices, banking stocks suffer

Closing bell: Weak global cues drag down equity indices, banking stocks suffer 01:19

 Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on September 09 following losses in Asian markets after yesterday's rout in Wall Street. Forecasts of double-digit contraction by several global rating agencies in FY21 GDP, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions drove investors to...

