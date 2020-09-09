Jalen Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 (
26 minutes ago) Jalen Ramsey will become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers
Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million. With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published on July 29, 2020
Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers
Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers The 12-year deal keeps Betts from becoming a free agent after the 2020 MLB season ends. The contract also includes a $65 million signing..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published on July 23, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this