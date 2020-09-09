Jalen Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams

Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers



Joey Bosa Signs Record Contract Extension With the Chargers According to ESPN, the five-year deal is worth $135 million. With $102 million guaranteed, Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published on July 29, 2020

Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers



Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers The 12-year deal keeps Betts from becoming a free agent after the 2020 MLB season ends. The contract also includes a $65 million signing.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published on July 23, 2020