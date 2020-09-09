Global  
 

Jalen Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams

Denver Post Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Jalen Ramsey will become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
