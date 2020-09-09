Bob Woodward to appear on 60 Minutes

Which Candidate Do Investors Favor?



Wealth manager UBS did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 Presidential race. According to Business Insider, investors favor US President Donald Trump to support the economy. They also favor presidential nominee Joe Biden to manage COVID-19 effectively. A majority of wealthy investors said Biden would get their vote, while business owners said they would prefer a Trump reelection.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970