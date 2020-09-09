Global  
 

Bob Woodward to appear on 60 Minutes

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The report will feature audio excerpts from Woodward's nine hours of interviews with President Trump for his new book, "Rage." Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
