Cameron Peak fire area received up to 14 inches of snow, dampening wildfire’s growth

Denver Post Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The Cameron Peak fire remained static overnight Tuesday, as the late-summer snowstorm dampened the wildfire's growth after days of uncontrolled expansion.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire Tuesday day after explosive growth

Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire Tuesday day after explosive growth 01:35

 The Cameron Peak Fire received an inch of snow overnight and is expected to see less activity Tuesday after it grew more than 40,000 acres on Monday ahead of the cold front.

Firefighters battling wildfire flames get chased by a BULL [Video]

Firefighters battling wildfire flames get chased by a BULL

This is the moment firefighters tackling a massive bushfire fled in terror after they were confronted and chased - by a BULL.Firefighters were clearing the road so the fire engines could reach the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published
Denver hit with early snowfall after weekend of record-breaking heatwave [Video]

Denver hit with early snowfall after weekend of record-breaking heatwave

Residents in Denver, Colorado woke up to snow Tuesday morning, September 8, after the Cameron Peak Fire rapidly grew over Labor Day Weekend amidst record-breaking heat. The snow was unusually early..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published
Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado [Video]

Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado

Though snow is blanketing the Colorado mountains where the Cameron Peak Fire is burning, firefighters say the fight isn’t over.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:53Published

