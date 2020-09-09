|
Cameron Peak fire area received up to 14 inches of snow, dampening wildfire’s growth
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The Cameron Peak fire remained static overnight Tuesday, as the late-summer snowstorm dampened the wildfire's growth after days of uncontrolled expansion.
