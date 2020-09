Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 14 hours ago 'Door-To-Door Trick-Or-Treating Is Not Allowed': LA County Releases Guidelines For Halloween 02:17 "Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in its recently released...