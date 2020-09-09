Global  
 

CNN Interrupts White House Press Briefing to Accuse Kayleigh McEnany of ‘Lying’

The Wrap Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
CNN cut away from a White House press briefing Wednesday and anchor Brianna Keilar told her viewers press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was “lying” about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response.

During the briefing, McEnany was asked to respond to new reporting from Bob Woodward that Trump knew about the coronavirus threat in early February, but downplayed it significantly.

“The president never downplayed the virus,” McEnany said. “The president expressed calm.”

*Also Read:* Trump Tells Bob Woodward He Intentionally Downplayed Danger of COVID-19

In a Washington Post article that shares details from Woodward’s forthcoming book, “Rage,” it was revealed Wednesday that Trump received was warned by national security adviser Robert O’Brien in late January that the coronavirus had the potential to be the “biggest national security threat” of his presidency.

On Feb. 7, according to the Post, Trump told Woodward that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” and more serious than “your strenuous flu.”

In public remarks Feb. 26, Trump told the public the coronavirus was “like a regular flu.”

After cutting away from the briefing Wednesday, Keilar said, “That was the press secretary at the White House lying. She said the president never downplayed the coronavirus.”

From there, she laid out what Trump did say earlier this year as the pandemic began, highlighting instances when he said the virus would “disappear” like “a miracle” and “will go away.”

Twitter users, like the one below, quickly took note of the anchor’s cut-away and fact-check.



Damn. @CNN isn't mincing words on #Kayleigh McEnany's statements regarding if/why Trump lied about #coronavirus.#Trump #woodward pic.twitter.com/clWt3qza65

— Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) September 9, 2020



Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: McEnany Denies Trump Downplayed Coronavirus Despite Tapes

McEnany Denies Trump Downplayed Coronavirus Despite Tapes 01:46

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump “never downplayed” the coronavirus, despite a tape recording of Trump telling journalist Bob Woodward he wanted to play down the virus.

