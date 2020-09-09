|
Trump told Bob Woodward he wanted to play down coronavirus, reveals existence of secret nuclear weapons
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A series of tapes released by veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reveal President Trump was aware of the dangers posed by COVID-19 early on and purposely chose to "play it down." Jacqueline Alemany, a political reporter for the Post, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about that and other revelations from Woodward's tapes and upcoming book.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bob Woodward American journalist
Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVIDDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden seized on the allegations in Bob Woodward's new book that President Donald Trump downplayed the threat of COVID,..
USATODAY.com
Bob Woodward book takeaways: Trump admits 'playing' down COVID threat, secret nuclear program, Kim Jong Un lettersBob Woodward's new book about President Trump includes a jarring admission from Trump that he was 'playing' down the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Biden: Trump 'lied' about COVID-19 'for months'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51Published
Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Justice Department moves to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suitIn an unprecedented move, the Justice Department is intervening to take over President Trump's defense in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll,..
CBS News
President Trump unveils new list of potential Supreme Court nominees to boost his re-election campaignThe list is intended to elevate the nation's highest court as an issue in 2020 – and put pressure on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to follow suit.
USATODAY.com
Trump unveils list of possible Supreme Court picks if reelectedThe president named Senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley as potential picks.
CBS News
US battleground states emerge for 2020 electionBattleground states are emerging for the White House race between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Both candidates are hitting the..
USATODAY.com
Jacqueline Alemany American journalist
Tanya Rivero American journalist
U.S. woman accused in deadly U.K. hit-and-run won't face extraditionBritain's Crown Prosecution Service announced that Anne Sacoolas will not face a U.K. judge in connection with the hit-and-run death of Harry Dunn. Tanya Rivero..
CBS News
How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting our mental healthRamani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist and professor at California State - Los Angeles, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the impact the pandemic is having..
CBS News
"Tenet" tops box office as Disney's "Mulan" faces controversy"Tenet" topped the Labor Day holiday weekend box office after delaying its opening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the live-action remake of "Mulan"..
CBS News
Tweets about this