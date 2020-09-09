Global  
 

Trump told Bob Woodward he wanted to play down coronavirus, reveals existence of secret nuclear weapons

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A series of tapes released by veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reveal President Trump was aware of the dangers posed by COVID-19 early on and purposely chose to "play it down." Jacqueline Alemany, a political reporter for the Post, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about that and other revelations from Woodward's tapes and upcoming book.
