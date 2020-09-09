Global  
 

'Unprecedented' Oregon fires burn 100s of homes

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Winds gusting to 50 mph fanned dozens of catastrophic wildfires Wednesday across a large swath of Washington state and Oregon that rarely experiences such intense fire activity because of the Pacific Northwest's cool and wet climate. (Sept. 9)
 
News video: Oregon fires turn sky red in Salem

Oregon fires turn sky red in Salem 00:18

 Wildfires in Santiam Canyon, Oregon, have turned the sky hellish red in surrounding areas. Footage from the town of Salem shows the terrifying scene on Tuesday evening (September 8). Fire crews have issued a level three evacuation order for everyone from Lyons-Mehama through Idanha, including Mill...

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Experts fear worse climate disasters in future

 Wildfires are raging in California and Oregon. The Atlantic has seen a record number of storms for this time of year. Climate-connected disasters seem everywhere..
USATODAY.com

How Did the Wildfires Start? Here's What You Need to Know

 Wildfires are spreading across California, Washington and Oregon at an astonishing rate. Here is what you need to know about how they started and what you can do..
NYTimes.com

Glowing orange sky, thick smoke: People in the West share surreal scenes of living amid wildfires

 Residents are sharing surreal scenes of what's right outside their front doors as wildfires burn in Oregon, Washington and California.
USATODAY.com

California and Oregon Fires: Live Updates

 Strong winds were likely to continue to propel the extraordinary number of fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington State.
NYTimes.com

Pacific Northwest Pacific Northwest Region that includes parts of Canada and the United States

AP Top Stories

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 8th; President Trump to use own funds for campaign; Fires rage across Pacific Northwest; Soldiers testify on Rohingya..
USATODAY.com

Orca That Carried Dead Calf for 17 Days Gives Birth Again

 Researchers spotted the killer whale they call J35 alongside her “robust and lively” new calf on Saturday — a ray of hope for the endangered Southern..
NYTimes.com

Things To Do At Home

 This week, meet the feathered residents of the Pacific Northwest, remember the victims of 9/11, rock out to Margo Price and uncover the secrets of asteroids over..
NYTimes.com
The 194-Year-Old Matriarch Of The Northwest Ppple Industry Has Ded [Video]

The 194-Year-Old Matriarch Of The Northwest Ppple Industry Has Ded

An apple tree thought to be the oldest in the Pacific Northwest has died. this summer at 194 years of age. The Old Apple Tree in Vancouver, Washington was 194 years old. The tree is believed to have been planted in 1826 when fur traders of the Hudson's Bay Company settled in the area. The tree is considered the matriarch of the area's thriving apple industry. According to CNN, the tree produced a green apple that was bitter to the taste but great for baking.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Plane dumps retardant on fire near Medford, Oregon [Video]

Plane dumps retardant on fire near Medford, Oregon

Footage shows a plane dumping fire retardant on the fires spreading through Oregon on Tuesday evening (September 8). Resident Alberto Enriquez, who recorded the video in Medford, said: ''This is a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published
New fire in Eagle Point, Oregon erupts, prompts Level 3 evacuation warning [Video]

New fire in Eagle Point, Oregon erupts, prompts Level 3 evacuation warning

A new fire erupted east of Eagle Point, Oregon on Tuesday, September, 8, 2020 around 1:50 p.m. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, it is being billed as the South Obenchain Fire and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
Environmental disaster in Argentina: forest fires burned at least 40.000 hectares in Córdoba [Video]

Environmental disaster in Argentina: forest fires burned at least 40.000 hectares in Córdoba

The forest fires that were registered in Córdoba, Argentina, devastated, in the last 14 days, more than 40,000 hectares of mountains, pastures, crops, houses, flora, and fauna, while Tuesday morning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:58Published

