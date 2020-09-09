'Unprecedented' Oregon fires burn 100s of homes

The 194-Year-Old Matriarch Of The Northwest Ppple Industry Has Ded



An apple tree thought to be the oldest in the Pacific Northwest has died. this summer at 194 years of age. The Old Apple Tree in Vancouver, Washington was 194 years old. The tree is believed to have been planted in 1826 when fur traders of the Hudson's Bay Company settled in the area. The tree is considered the matriarch of the area's thriving apple industry. According to CNN, the tree produced a green apple that was bitter to the taste but great for baking.

