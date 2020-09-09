|
'Unprecedented' Oregon fires burn 100s of homes
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Winds gusting to 50 mph fanned dozens of catastrophic wildfires Wednesday across a large swath of Washington state and Oregon that rarely experiences such intense fire activity because of the Pacific Northwest's cool and wet climate. (Sept. 9)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oregon State of the United States of America
Experts fear worse climate disasters in futureWildfires are raging in California and Oregon. The Atlantic has seen a record number of storms for this time of year. Climate-connected disasters seem everywhere..
USATODAY.com
How Did the Wildfires Start? Here's What You Need to KnowWildfires are spreading across California, Washington and Oregon at an astonishing rate. Here is what you need to know about how they started and what you can do..
NYTimes.com
Glowing orange sky, thick smoke: People in the West share surreal scenes of living amid wildfiresResidents are sharing surreal scenes of what's right outside their front doors as wildfires burn in Oregon, Washington and California.
USATODAY.com
California and Oregon Fires: Live UpdatesStrong winds were likely to continue to propel the extraordinary number of fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington State.
NYTimes.com
Pacific Northwest Region that includes parts of Canada and the United States
AP Top StoriesHere's the latest for Tuesday September 8th; President Trump to use own funds for campaign; Fires rage across Pacific Northwest; Soldiers testify on Rohingya..
USATODAY.com
Orca That Carried Dead Calf for 17 Days Gives Birth AgainResearchers spotted the killer whale they call J35 alongside her “robust and lively” new calf on Saturday — a ray of hope for the endangered Southern..
NYTimes.com
Things To Do At HomeThis week, meet the feathered residents of the Pacific Northwest, remember the victims of 9/11, rock out to Margo Price and uncover the secrets of asteroids over..
NYTimes.com
The 194-Year-Old Matriarch Of The Northwest Ppple Industry Has Ded
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this