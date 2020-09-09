Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Prize

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde says Trump is deserving of the prize. (Sept. 9)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize 01:13

 A Norwegian MP said he nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel PeacePrize for his efforts in the Middle East.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring [Video]

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Trump, Biden campaigning differs amid pandemic

 With less than eight weeks until the Nov. 3 election, US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking diametrically opposite approaches..
USATODAY.com

Whistleblower claims Trump administration politicized intelligence at DHS

 A whistleblower at the Department of Homeland Security, who was recently demoted, claims that he was ordered to suppress details in intelligence reports that the..
CBS News

Biden calls Trump book revelations "life and death betrayal"

 Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump for failing to tell the public how dangerous the coronavirus was when he knew otherwise, as revealed in..
CBS News

Nobel Prize Nobel Prize Set of five annual international awards, primarily established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner [Video]

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner

Thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of Bukavu, eastern Congo, in support of local Nobel peace prize winner Denis Mukwege. He has received death threats for speaking out over serious rights violations. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published
Mass arrests in Belarus as authorities question Nobel Laureate [Video]

Mass arrests in Belarus as authorities question Nobel Laureate

Riot police in Minsk dispersed anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Wednesday night. The protest in the capital city marks the 19th day of consecutive demonstrations since the disputed early-August election. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:08Published

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-UAE peace accord

 US President Donald Trump has gone on a Twitter spree after he was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize over the deal his administration brokered between..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian MP has said he has nominated US president Donald Trump for theNobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

 Lawmaker says "no matter how Trump acts at home," his work on UAE-Israel peace deal merits consideration for the prize.
CBS News

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

The US War on Terror Has Created as Many as 59 Million Refugees

 The ongoing U.S. “war on terror” has forcibly displaced as many as 59 million people from just eight countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia since..
WorldNews

Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean, former PM says

 ANKARA: Turkey risks military confrontation in the Eastern Mediterranean because it prizes power over diplomacy, a former prime minister who championed a less..
WorldNews

Christian Tybring-Gjedde Christian Tybring-Gjedde Norwegian politician

You Might Like


Tweets about this