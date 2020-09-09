|
Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Prize
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde says Trump is deserving of the prize. (Sept. 9)
