Sen. Hawley on Trump's List: 'No Interest' in SCOTUS Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday said he had no interest in the Supreme Court shortly after President Donald Trump named him as one of his candidates should he win the 2020 presidential election. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this