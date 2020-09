You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 17 New Sexual Assault Charges Brought Against Ex-UCLA Gynecologist James Heaps



Prosecutors have brought 17 additional felony charges against a former UCLA gynecologist who was arrested last year on allegations he sexually assaulted his patients. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:21 Published on August 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources NY OBGYN accused of molesting 2 dozen patients including Andrew Yang's wife faces federal charges The former New York gynecologist accused of molesting more than two dozens patients, including the wife of ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing...

FOXNews.com 9 hours ago





Tweets about this