You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Talks About Hometown Of Kenosha, Wis.



Gordon grew up in the city where Jacob Blake was shoot by police. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Two starting running backs? Broncos feel they have good problem with Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay Having a two-headed running game isn’t foreign to the NFL in general or the Broncos in particular. This remains a super-physical game and the pounding...

Denver Post 3 days ago





Tweets about this Denver Post Sports Where new Broncos running back Melvin Gordon ranks in the NFL since he was drafted in the first round by the Charge… https://t.co/13PVQMJNZ1 4 days ago Denver Post Broncos Where new Broncos running back Melvin Gordon ranks in the NFL since he was drafted in the first round by the Charge… https://t.co/OSmn4U6UOZ 5 days ago