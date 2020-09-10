Global  
 

News Brief: Oregon Wildfire, Bob Woodward Book, DHS Whistleblower,

NPR Thursday, 10 September 2020
Wildfires burn in every region of Oregon. New book says President Trump downplayed seriousness of COVID-19. And, whistleblower says Homeland Security told him to stop reporting on Russia threat.
 The legendary journalist claims in his new book "Rage” that President Donald Trump knew the coronavirus was five times more deadly than the flu, even as he was publicly saying it wasn’t. CBS News’ Scott Pelley’s exclusive interview with Woodward can be seen this coming Sunday on “60...

President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he..

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans were..

A new book suggests that President Trump understood the threats of the coronavirus even as he told the nation it was no worse than the seasonal flu.

