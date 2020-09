South Africa Mourns Death of Anti-Apartheid Icon, Lawyer George Bizos Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Bizos’ family said the Greek-born lawyer, who came to South Africa as a refugee during World War II, died late Wednesday, 'peacefully at home of natural causes' 👓 View full article

