Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the danger posed by the virus. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett explains the political fallout and how these comments could impact the 2020 race.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19 01:05

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump after heplayed down the threat of Covid-19 despite knowing of the dangers of thevirus. The allegations came from journalist Bob Woodward's new book whichappears to suggest that the President deliberately minimised the danger...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

New book reveals President Trump admitted to downplaying severity of coronavirus to avoid panic

 President Trump has been caught on tape admitting he knew how deadly the coronavirus was back in February, despite public statements. In audio recordings..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Recordings show Trump knowingly downplayed COVID-19 to public

 Recordings from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward reveal that President Trump knew the severity of the coronavirus in early 2020, while he was..
CBS News

Trump drilling reversal could boost coastal GOP senators

 President Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday extending the ban on oil drilling off the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
CBS News
Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms [Video]

Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms

President Donald Trump has talked about wanting to serve more than two terms as President of the United States. Trump says he was joking. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen said Trump wasn't joking. "Donald Trump believes that he should be the ruler -- the dictator of the United States of America. He actually is looking to change the Constitution." Cohen told CNN's Don Lemon that Trump doesn't have a sense of humor.

Bob Woodward Bob Woodward American journalist

Trump dismisses question on White privilege: "You really drank the Kool-Aid"

 In a conversation with journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump dismisses Woodward's question on white privilege.
CBS News

Trump dismisses question on white privilege: ‘you really drank the Kool-Aid’

 In a conversation with journalist Bob Woodward following the death of George Floyd, President Trump dismisses Woodward’s question on white privilege responding..
CBS News

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

U.K. ambassador on good relationship with Trump administration

 This week on "The Takeout," CBS News' Major Garrett eats lunch at the British Embassy in Washington with Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch.
CBS News

Belgian ambassador to U.S. says Belgium "deeply" regrets Iran deal withdraw

 Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Dirk Wouters tells CBS News' Major Garrett that Belgium "deeply" regrets President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States..
CBS News

Marc Short says White House didn't tell Ronny Jackson's story effectively ahead of time

 CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett interviews White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short at Bread and Chocolate in D.C., as part..
CBS News

Ex-Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie discussed the special counsel investigation on "The Takeout"

 Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, former Trump campaign officials and allies to President Trump, discussed Michael Flynn and the Russia investigation on this..
CBS News

New Bob Woodward Book Claims President Trump Downplayed Threat Of Coronavirus [Video]

New Bob Woodward Book Claims President Trump Downplayed Threat Of Coronavirus

Laura Podesta reports the book discloses President Trump *knew the coronavirus was deadly around the same time he publicly downplayed the threat".

Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book [Video]

Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book

The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020.

Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he 'downplayed' pandemic [Video]

Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he 'downplayed' pandemic

The audio files were made by journalist Bob Woodward, during several conversations with Trump in early 2020.

Trump’s ‘Personalized’ North Korea Policy: 2018–2020 And Way Forward – Analysis

Trump’s ‘Personalized’ North Korea Policy: 2018–2020 And Way Forward – Analysis Two years after President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that “there is no longer a threat from North Korea”, the likelihood of achieving stability and...
Eurasia Review

Donald Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger, says new book

 President *Donald Trump* talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsRTTNewsFOXNews.com

If the riots are Trump's fault, do you really think the mass media would have spent the last 3 months calling them "peaceful protests?"

 (Natural News) According to the Left, everything is Trump’s fault. Global warming. Covid. Riots in every metropolitan city. Russians ruining Hillary’s chance...
NaturalNews.com


