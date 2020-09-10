|
Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the danger posed by the virus. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett explains the political fallout and how these comments could impact the 2020 race.
