Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”

Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms



President Donald Trump has talked about wanting to serve more than two terms as President of the United States. Trump says he was joking. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen said Trump wasn't joking. "Donald Trump believes that he should be the ruler -- the dictator of the United States of America. He actually is looking to change the Constitution." Cohen told CNN's Don Lemon that Trump doesn't have a sense of humor.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published on January 1, 1970