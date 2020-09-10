Jobless Claims Down In Florida As Layoffs Loom

881,000 jobless claims last week: Some expect number to rise again
U.S. jobless claims fell to 881,000 new claims last week. It's the second time we've seen fewer than a million new claims a week since march. However, layoffs around the country remain elevated.
Floridian jobless claims drop
Since the pandemic started, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has confirmed 3.2 million jobless claims.
New jobless claims decline nationwide and in Florida
Nationwide, nearly 1.2 million filed for benefits, the third straight week the number went down, but also the 20th straight week it was more than a million.