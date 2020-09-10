Global  
 

Jobless Claims Down In Florida As Layoffs Loom

cbs4.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Florida continues to see declines in first-time unemployment claims, even as the state braces for permanent layoffs over the next few months of workers --- many in tourism and hospitality jobs.
