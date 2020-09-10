You Might Like

Tweets about this mads(: RT @Braves: So ICYMI... The #Braves scored a franchise-record 29 runs tonight, the most runs by an NL team in the modern era (since 1900).… 1 minute ago 92Flyer RT @ajc: Wednesday was the best offensive night in #Braves history! The @Braves scored a franchise-record 29 runs on 23 hits, obliterating… 4 minutes ago Bonnie Watson❤️🖤 RT @KevinMcAlpin: 29 runs! Twenty. Nine. I still can’t believe all the history we witnessed last night. Absolutely wild night for the #Brav… 6 minutes ago Mallory✞ RT @Braves: 25 runs in one game: A NEW FRANCHISE RECORD! #ForTheA https://t.co/Bm4jgsSi8m 7 minutes ago presshub_us Marlins [denverpost] #Braves set franchise record for runs, hammer #Marlins 29-9 https://t.co/wZRyGuL2Ka 11 minutes ago Overnundergirl RT @RonFromLasVegas: Atlanta Braves set franchise record for runs, hammer the Miami Marlins 29-9 ...#RonFromLasVegas https://t.co/Y5OhZx3yz… 11 minutes ago Gianmarco Castronovo RT @MLBStats: The @Braves have set a franchise record for runs scored in a game with 25. 16 minutes ago AJC Wednesday was the best offensive night in #Braves history! The @Braves scored a franchise-record 29 runs on 23 hit… https://t.co/nWNprPX5jm 20 minutes ago