Kool & the Gang Singer Dead at 68 Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Kool & the Gang singer and co-founder Ronald "Khalis" Bell has died at age 68. The vocalist, who co-wrote many of the funk band's hit singles, passed away on Wednesday morning at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands. His wife, Tia Sinclair Bell, was by his side, the group's... 👓 View full article

